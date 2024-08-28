No. 12 Utah seeks to reassert dominance in opener against Southern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Starting seasons strong is what Utah does best. The 12th-ranked Utes go into Thursday night’s…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Starting seasons strong is what Utah does best.

The 12th-ranked Utes go into Thursday night’s opener against Southern Utah with a 15-4 record in Game 1s under coach Kyle Whittingham, a 33-17 loss to USC in 2020 the only setback at home in his tenure.

Utah is seeking a return to punishing teams on offense and defense after struggles with injuries last season inhibited the Utes and their usual brand of physical football.

“Everyone was disappointed last year, and we used that as motivation during the offseason to get bigger, stronger, more durable,” Whittingham said. “Looking forward to being the team that we know we can be.”

Upgrades have been most evident on offense. Cam Rising’s healthy return at quarterback coincides with new experienced targets for him downfield in USC transfer Dorian Singer and Syracuse transfer Damien Alford. Singer, who had a 1,000-yard season at Arizona two years ago before taking a step back with the Trojans a year ago, has dazzled his coaches.

“He’s got one of the best sets of hands that we’ve had, ever, in our program because he catches everything,” Whittingham said. “The throw game goes through him at this point in time and it has from way back in the spring.”

Southern Utah has dropped 15 straight games to FBS teams, dating to 2013 when they edged South Alabama, 22-21. They are facing Utah for the second time in three seasons after falling 73-7 to the Utes in 2022.

Familiarity has helped with preparation. But it has also made game planning against Utah feel like climbing a mountain.

“With us and Utah, there’s not a whole lot we don’t know about each other” Southern Utah coach DeLane Fitzgerald said on his weekly radio show. “They know exactly what we’re going to do and when we’re going to do it. We know what they’re going to do and when they’re going to do it. We have to execute better than they do.”

RUNNING BY COMMITEE

Utah does not have a clear-cut lead running back and Whittingham anticipates dividing snaps to see who emerges. Micah Bernard, Jaylon Glover and Mike Mitchell are expected to share the bulk of the carries.

Bernard was named the starter in the week one depth chart. He missed 11 games with an eye injury a year ago but tallied 1,056 yards over two seasons from 2021 to 2022. Glover is Utah’s top returning rusher (562 yards last season). Mitchell is a redshirt freshman who fits the mold of past workhorse backs in the program.

Dijon Stanley, the fourth string back, will also get touches during the game with a package of plays designed specifically for him.

QUARTERBACK DEBUTS

Coming off a 6-5 season, the Thunderbirds have had to replace Justin Miller, a three-year starter and the school’s career passing leader with 9,545 passing yards and 73 touchdowns over his four seasons in Cedar City.

Fitzgerald plans to use multiple quarterbacks in the game and did not immediatley name a starter, though Bronson Barron and Jordan Pachot could both lead drives in the game.

Barron, a Western Kentucky transfer, played at Weber State in 2022 and threw for 2,529 yards and 21 touchdowns that season while leading the Wildcats to a 10-win season and a berth in the FCS playoffs. Pachot threw for 2,285 yards and 19 touchdowns a season ago while making seven starts for Missouri State.

FCS SUCCESS

The Utes have not dropped a game against an FCS opponent since Ron McBride hired Whittingham as a defensive line coach in 1994. Utah suffered a 28-17 setback to Idaho a season earlier. Since that time, the Utes have reeled off 14 straight victories over FCS teams. Utah has allowed only 8.3 points per game in those contests while winning by an average margin of 35.9 points.

Southern Utah is 0-2 against Utah in that span.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.