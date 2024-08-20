Coach Mike Elko looks to get No. 20 Texas A&M back on track after Jimbo Fisher’s firing

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Mike Elko turned around Duke’s program in his first head coaching job. He is embarking…

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Mike Elko turned around Duke’s program in his first head coaching job.

He is embarking on a much greater challenge at No. 20 Texas A&M, where he will try to take the Aggies to the next level after replacing the underperforming Jimbo Fisher.

Elko spent four years as defensive coordinator with the Aggies before taking the Blue Devils job after the 2021 season. He led Duke to a 16-9 record in two seasons after the team had combined to win just 10 games in the previous three years.

The Aggies are coming off a disappointing 7-6 campaign where Fisher was fired near the end of his sixth season. His departure led to a major turnover in the roster. Elko said that almost half the team left after last season and the Aggies have 41 new scholarship players this year.

Despite that, Elko has been encouraged by what he has seen from the Aggies since his arrival.

“It’s been awesome to watch them intentionally go out of their way to come together and bond and be ready to put together a tremendous product for Aggie fans to be proud of this fall,” he said. “Make no mistake, there’s a lot of work still to be done to become the best version of ourselves but we’re meeting that challenge head on. I’m excited about our progress.”

One of Texas A&M’s most important returning players is quarterback Conner Weigman. The former five-star recruit is healthy after a season-ending foot injury in the fourth game last season.

“This year I wanted to be a better leader, be the voice on the offensive side and just step up and be that guy in the locker room,” he said. “And I feel like I’ve done a pretty good job of that.”

Better pass rush

Texas A&M’s pass rush got a huge boost with the addition of defensive end Nic Scourton, who spent the last two seasons at Purdue. Scourton, who was named a second team preseason AP All American, led the Big Ten and ranked eighth in the nation with 10 sacks in 2023.

Scourton, who went to high school five miles from Kyle Field, was not recruited by the Aggies before signing with Purdue. He is thrilled to be back home.

“No hard feelings at all,” he said. “I think that just pushes me to go harder … it just makes me want to go out there and prove it more.”

Scourton, who some see as a top 10 pick in early NFL draft projections, spent time this summer working with Texas A&M greats Von Miller and Myles Garrett.

“I built a lot of confidence out there just seeing that I could fit in with those guys,” he said.

Owens out

The Aggies will be without Rueben Owens this season after the running back suffered a serious foot injury during a recent scrimmage. Elko said he could return if the Aggies advance to the postseason.

Owens had 101 carries for 385 yards in 13 games last season. Without him, the Aggies will look to Amari Daniels and Le’Veon Moss to carry the running game. Daniels led the team last season with 532 yards rushing and six touchdowns and Moss added 484 yards.

The schedule

Texas A&M will be tested early with an Aug. 31 visit from seventh-ranked Notre Dame. Elko was asked if he likes facing a high-caliber team to start the season so he can see how his squad stacks up.

“I’m a football coach,” he said. “I’d like to play no teams of that caliber, but I guess we have to … I think our program is very much aware that we have to be firing on all cylinders the first time we run out of the tunnel.”

No. 11 Missouri (Oct. 5) and No. 13 LSU (Oct. 26) both visit College Station. The most highly anticipated game of the season is the return of the rivalry with SEC newcomer and bitter foe Texas when the fourth-ranked Longhorns visit Nov. 30.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.