BYU looking to bolster running game in second Big 12 season

PROVO, Utah (AP) — BYU hasn’t been shy about going to the transfer portal to look for running backs, but…

PROVO, Utah (AP) — BYU hasn’t been shy about going to the transfer portal to look for running backs, but after finishing last in the Big 12 in rushing last season, the Cougars stood pat this time.

They have opted to build around LJ Martin, Miles Davis and Hinckley Ropati with the hopes of reviving a ground game that last season averaged 104.3 yards a game and hit the century mark just five times.

The Cougars won just two league games in their inaugural Big 12 season and missed out on a bowl game for the first time since 2017.

Coach Kalani Sitake is hopeful that not seeking outside help will pay off for the Cougars.

“It’s a full room and we have capable guys,” Sitake said. “It’s just a matter of getting the guys ready and making sure they know the offense.”

Martin, a sophomore, is expected to be the featured back. He led BYU with 518 rushing yards last season while averaging 4.8 yards per carry. Davis and Ropati will also get plenty of snaps as change-of-pace backs.

Martin said he expects to take a big step forward in his second season.

“I feel a lot more comfortable. It’s really easy,” Martin said. “I know a lot more route concepts, so I understand where everyone’s going and the spacing. Even what the O-line’s doing, I’m able to get that down now.”

Injuries slowed Martin during preseason practices, but Sitake said his lead back should be ready to go in Week 1.

QB Battle

BYU wrapped up camp without naming a starting quarterback. Jake Retzlaff and Gerry Bohanon split first-team snaps throughout August.

Retzlaff lost all four games where he led the offense last season. He threw for 648 yards and three touchdowns, but also tossed three interceptions and completed just half of his passes.

Bohanon could have an edge with experience and past Big 12 success. He led Baylor to the 2021 Sugar Bowl while throwing for 2,194 yards and 18 touchdowns, completing 63% of his passes. Bohanon transferred to South Florida the following season when he lost the starting job to Blake Shapen and then missed all of 2023 with a shoulder injury before opting to make a comeback in Provo.

“It feels good to be able to go out there and practice and compete with the guys and have fun,” Bohanon said. “When you grow up playing this game for a long time and then you have it taken away from you, it feels a little different.”

Bywater Retires

BYU will unexpectedly be replacing its top linebacker heading into the season. Ben Bywater retired from football at the start of camp after tearing a labrum in his left shoulder last season against Kansas. He underwent surgery, but lingering nerve issues followed.

Bywater led BYU in tackles and tackles for loss in 2021 and 2022, totaling 200 tackles and 15.5 TFL in that span. He piled up 32 tackles and three tackles for loss in four games a year ago before his season came to a premature end.

Coaching Changes

After ending last season with a five-game skid, Sitake made changes to his coaching staff for a second consecutive offseason. T.J. Woods joined the Cougars as the offensive line coach and run game coordinator while Kevin Gilbride Jr. came aboard as the tight ends coach. Woods had previous multiple stops as an offensive line coach, most notably at Oregon State and Wisconsin. Gilbride coached tight ends in the NFL for the New York Giants, Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers for nearly a decade.

The Schedule

BYU hosts Southern Illinois in its season opener on Aug. 31. The Cougars face many of their toughest Big 12 foes at home this season, starting with Kansas State in their league opener. Oklahoma State, Kansas and Arizona all visit Provo later. BYU’s toughest road test is against long-time rival Utah on Nov. 9.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.