Texas Tech ends spring early for QB Behren Morton as 2024 starter recovers from shoulder issue

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech is ending spring practice for quarterback Behren Morton, who was limited by a shoulder injury last season and has already been named the 2024 starter.

Coach Joey McGuire said Wednesday the decision to shut down Morton was made in the interest of the junior’s health, and that he would resume football activities this summer.

Morton was a full participant in Texas Tech’s first six spring practices through Friday. He threw for 140 yards and two touchdowns in the Red Raiders’ first spring scrimmage.

The rest of the spring will be focused on finding Morton’s backup. Redshirt freshman Jake Strong, who appeared in three games and started against BYU last season, is in the mix along with freshman Will Hammond and Cameran Brown, a sophomore transfer from West Georgia.

“As I’ve said for the past several months, we have got to develop depth this spring, including at the quarterback position,” McGuire said. “This is a great opportunity for the rest of our quarterback room to go out and compete to see who will be that next guy up when needed.”

Morton was 6-2 as the starter last season, including a 34-14 victory over California in the Independence Bowl when he threw for 259 yards and three touchdowns.

Morton played through shoulder issues most of the season after getting hurt when he replaced an injured Tyler Shough against West Virginia in September. He completed 62% of his passes with 15 TDs and eight interceptions.

