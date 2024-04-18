Arizona State starting quarterback Jaden Rashada enters transfer portal after just one season

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State starting quarterback Jaden Rashada is entering the transfer portal. Rashada announced his decision on…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State starting quarterback Jaden Rashada is entering the transfer portal.

Rashada announced his decision on the social plaform X on Thursday, thanking coach Kenny Dillingham and his staff.

“A special thank you to coach Dilly!” Rashada wrote. “One of a kind coach who is the same person every day and cares about the university and his players. Thanks for sharing your passion and knowledge of the game with me. With that being said I’ll be entering the transfer portal seeking the best fit for my career.”

Rashada earned the starting job out of training camp as a freshman, but missed nine games with a knee injury before returning for the season finale against rival Arizona. He threw for 485 yards and four touchdowns with three interceptions on 44-of-82 passing in three games.

Rashada initially committed to Miami before decommitting to play at Florida. He later asked to get out of an NIL deal with a collective that was working with Florida athletes. He was released from his national letter of intent at Florida and transferred to Arizona State.

Rashada was limited in spring drills due to offseason thumb surgery.

“Someone will be getting an elite talent and a great person!! Will always be rooting for you!” Dillingham posted on social media.

Other notable players to enter the portal recently included Colorado cornerback Cormani McClain, a former five-star recruit from Florida who was lured to the Buffaloes by coach Deion Sanders last year.

Among the other players who plan to transfer:

— Jay Toia, DT, UCLA. The 325-pound Toia started 24 games over his last two seasons and had seven tackles for loss.

— Damonic Williams, DT, TCU. The 320-pound Williams has started 27 games for the Horned Frogs over his first two college seasons.

— Peny Boone, RB, Louisville. Boone re-entered the portal after transferring from Toledo to Louisville during the winter transfer window. Boone, who started his college career with two seasons at Maryland, broke out last year with 1,400 yards rushing in the Mid-American Conference.

— Simeon Barrow, DT, Michigan State. Barrow was a three-year starter for the Spartans.

— Max Fletcher, P, Arkansas. Ranked seventh in the country in average last season at 46.95 yards per punt.

