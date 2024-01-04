Alabama linebacker Chris Braswell declares for NFL draft

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama linebacker Chris Braswell is heading into the NFL draft. Braswell joined fellow linebacker Dallas Turner…

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama linebacker Chris Braswell is heading into the NFL draft.

Braswell joined fellow linebacker Dallas Turner and offensive tackle JC Latham in announcing plans to leave the Crimson Tide for the NFL. He announced his decision in a post Thursday on Instagram.

“Throughout my tenure at UA, I’ve achieved my primary goals of winning a national championship and, above all, earning my degree,” Braswell wrote. “Along the way, I’ve forged lifelong bonds and created indelible memories.

“However, it’s time for me to embark on a new chapter.”

Braswell finished second on the team with eight sacks, behind Turner. He had 42 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles. He also blocked a kick and returned an interception 28 yards for a touchdown against Mississippi State.

Braswell finished with 76 tackles and 11 sacks over three seasons.

