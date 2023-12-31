Sports on TV for Monday, January 1

(All times Eastern)
Monday, January 1
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN2 — The ReliaQuest Bowl: Wisconsin vs. LSU, Tampa, Fla.
SECN — The ReliaQuest Bowl: Wisconsin vs. LSU, Tampa, Fla. (Command Center)
1 p.m.
ABC — The Cheez-It Citrus Bowl: Iowa vs. Tennessee, Orlando, Fla.
ESPN — The Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: Liberty vs. Oregon, Glendale, Ariz.
ESPNU — The Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: Liberty vs. Oregon, Glendale, Ariz. (Command Center)
5 p.m.
ESPN — College Football Playoff Semifinal: The Rose Bowl: Alabama vs. Michigan, Pasadena, Calif.
ESPN2 — College Football Playoff Semifinal: The Rose Bowl: Alabama vs. Michigan, Pasadena, Calif. (Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show)
ESPNEWS — College Football Playoff Semifinal: The Rose Bowl: Alabama vs. Michigan, Pasadena, Calif. (SkyCast)
ESPNU — College Football Playoff Semifinal: The Rose Bowl: Alabama vs. Michigan, Pasadena, Calif. (Command Center)
SECN — College Football Playoff Semifinal: The Rose Bowl: Alabama vs. Michigan, Pasadena, Calif. (Alabama Radio: Hometown Call)
8:45 p.m.
ESPN — College Football Playoff Semifinal: The All-State Sugar Bowl: Texas vs. Washington, New Orleans
ESPN2 — College Football Playoff Semifinal: The All-State Sugar Bowl: Texas vs. Washington, New Orleans (Field Pass)
ESPNEWS — College Football Playoff Semifinal: The All-State Sugar Bowl: Texas vs. Washington, New Orleans (SkyCast)
ESPNU — College Football Playoff Semifinal: The All-State Sugar Bowl: Texas vs. Washington, New Orleans (Command Center)
HORSE RACING
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
6 a.m. (Tuesday)
NHLN — World Junior Championship: TBD, Quarterfinal, Gothenburg, Sweden
NBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
NBATV — Minnesota at New York
NHL HOCKEY
3 p.m.
TNT — Winter Classic: Vegas vs. Seattle, Seattle
TRUTV — Winter Classic: Vegas vs. Seattle, Seattle
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Liverpool
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — United Cup Group Stage; Brisbane-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Hong Kong-ATP Early Rounds
6:30 p.m.
TENNIS — United Cup Group Stage; Brisbane-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Hong Kong-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — United Cup Group Stage; Brisbane-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Hong Kong-ATP Early Rounds
