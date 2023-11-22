UCF hopes to keep bowl streak alive in season finale vs. Houston

Houston (4-7, 2-6 Big 12) at UCF (5-6, 2-6), Saturday, 12 p.m. EST (FS1) Line: UCF by 13 1/2, according…

Houston (4-7, 2-6 Big 12) at UCF (5-6, 2-6), Saturday, 12 p.m. EST (FS1)

Line: UCF by 13 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: UCF leads series 7-3

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

With a win, the Knights can secure their eighth straight trip to a bowl game. Houston is looking to end its first season in the Big 12 on a high note and take at least a share of the best record among Big 12 newcomers this season.

KEY MATCHUP

Houston’s quarterback vs. UCF’s pass rush. UCF’s defense has struggled against the run this season, but the Knights lead the Big 12 in pass defense and have given up the fewest passing touchdowns in the conference. The Knights’ defense is seventh in the conference in sacks with Tre’Mon Morris-Brash and Malachi Lawrence ranking third and fourth in the conference. Houston quarterback Donovan Smith has thrown for 21 touchdowns and an average of 240 pass yards per game. He is also second on the team with 404 yards rushing and leads the team with six rushing touchdowns, giving the Cougars a dual threat to challenge the Knights’ pass rush.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Houston: DL Nelson Ceaser leads the Big 12 with 9.5 sacks this season and he will have to be on his game to defend both mobile quarterback John Rhys Plumlee and running back RJ Harvey. Ceaser is fourth on the team with 42 total tackles and he leads the team with 13 tackles for a loss.

UCF: Plumlee is getting closer to 100 percent after missing three games early in the season with a knee injury. He rushed for 84 yards and threw for 248 yards and a touchdown in the Knights’ loss to Texas Tech last week.

FACTS & FIGURES

Despite both the Knights and Cougars coming from the AAC, this will mark the first matchup between the two teams since Halloween 2020 in a 44-21 Knights’ win. … Entering the final week of the regular season, all four of the new teams in the Big 12 are at the bottom of the conference standings with UCF, Houston and BYU going 2-6 in the conference and Cincinnati sitting at 1-7. Houston is the only team with multiple wins over legacy Big 12 teams (UCF and BYU each have one win).

