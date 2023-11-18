New Hampshire wins Border Battle, beats Maine 44-25 in season finale

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Max Brosmer threw three touchdown passes and ran for a fourth, all in the first half,…

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Max Brosmer threw three touchdown passes and ran for a fourth, all in the first half, as New Hampshire cruised to a 44-25 win over Maine in the regular season finale on Saturday.

The Wildcats (6-5) finished the Coastal Athletic Association at 4-4. New Hampshire claims the Brice-Cowell Musket, an antique flintlock rifle awarded the winner of the annual Border Battle, for the 18h time in the last 21 meetings and now is 58-45-8 all-time.

Brosmer threw a 2-yard touchdown to Logan Tomlinson and a 56-yard strike to Kyle Lepkowski in the first quarter to take a 13-0 lead. Brosmer hit Myles Thomason from 10-yards out and scampered 10 yards for a touchdown in the second.

Brosmer was 16 of 26 for 271 yards without an interception for New Hampshire. Tomlinson caught eight passes for 121 yards.

Derek Robertson completed 32 of 51 passes for 315 yards and three touchdowns with an interception for Maine (2-9, 1-7). Trevin Ewing caught seven passes for 79 yards and a touchdown.

