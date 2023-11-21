Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis says leg injury will end his season with No. 5 Seminoles

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State senior quarterback Jordan Travis says the severe leg injury he sustained Saturday will end…

Travis’ left leg was placed in an air cast and he was carted off the field in the first quarter following a run up the middle of the 58-13 win over North Alabama. He posted updates Sunday from his Instagram account, including some showing Seminoles teammates around him in the hospital room.

“I truly cannot thank everyone enough for the many thoughts, prayers and messages that have been sent my way,” Travis wrote in a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “I have been overwhelmed by the support from my teammates, coaches, the Florida State community and those all around the world. Although the injury … marks the end of my Seminole playing career, the great memories created here at FSU will never fade.

“Being the quarterback here at Florida State University has been a dream come true. I am humbled, honored and forever grateful.”

The No. 5 Seminoles (11-0, No. 4 CFP) will face Florida (5-6) on Saturday. FSU will turn to Tate Rodemaker at quarterback. Rodemaker has completed 60.2% of his passes for seven touchdowns and five interceptions in his career.

On Saturday, Rodemaker completed 13 of 23 passes for 217 yards and two touchdowns. He has five touchdown passes and no interceptions in 31 passes this fall.

“Didn’t shock anybody that was on our team because we’ve seen him do that before,” Florida State coach Mike Norvell said. “It’s the same message that I’ve had for them for however many, three years now. You get your opportunity, just go be you. I’ve got the utmost confidence in what he’ll do.”

Specific details about Travis’ injury or possible surgery have not been announced by Travis or Florida State.

A sixth-year player, Travis developed into an all-around quarterback in a way few could have imagined when he made his debut at Boston College in 2019. Travis finished his college career with 8,715 passing yards — second in program history — with 66 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. He is the program’s all-time leader in offensive yards, with 10,676, and is among the top five on FSU’s all-time stats in most major categories, from completions to touchdown passes and wins by a quarterback.

“Jordan will be talked about forever in this program, and what I love is that it’s not necessarily going to be just about his playing ability,” Norvell said.

It’s not clear if Travis will travel to Gainesville for Saturday’s game or if he will be on the sideline for Florida State’s matchup against ninth-ranked Louisville (10-1, No. 10 CFP) in the ACC title game on Dec. 2.

Florida State is one of five unbeaten Power Five teams remaining. Washington could jump FSU in the next CFP rankings following recent wins over Utah and Washington State.

Now with Travis sidelined, the Seminoles will face one of their biggest rivals and then play for a chance at their first ACC title since 2014.

“The journey this team set out on is not over yet as all of our goals still lie just ahead,” Travis said. “I am excited to be by my brothers’ sides every day as we continue our attack. We’re all we got, we’re all we need. Job’s not finished.”

