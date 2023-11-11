Evans, Norfolk State run past Delaware State for 1st MEAC win

X'Zavion Evans raced 66 yards for a touchdown on the third play from scrimmage and Norfolk State kept on running, rolling past Delaware State, 44-21 to earn its first Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference victory in four starts on Saturday afternoon.

The Spartans (3-7, 1-3) scored the first 27 points of the game and held a 34-7 advantage at intermission.

Grandin Willcox converted field goals from 36- and 42-yards out to give Norfolk State a 13-0 lead after one quarter. Cameron Sapp and Kevon King scored on short runs before the Hornets got on the board when Marquis Gillis capped a 65-yard, seven-play drive with a 6-yard run.

Aaron Angelos found Rahkeem Smith for a 51-yard touchdown pass midway through the third quarter and Gillis added a 7-yard touchdown run for the only points of the fourth quarter for Delaware State (1-9, 0-4).

King finished with 19 carries for 116 yards and a touchdown to lead the Spartans, who had 285 rushing yards as a team. Evans added eight carries for 96 yards. Capp completed 8 of 12 passes for 174 yards and two touchdowns. Andre Pegues caught three passes for 100 yards.

Gillis finished with 20 carries for 84 yards with two touchdowns to lead the Hornets. Angelos completed 9 of 15 passes for 133 yards and a touchdown but was picked off twice.

