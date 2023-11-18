Downing throws four touchdown passes in Elon’s 51-14 win over Hampton

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Matthew Downing threw four touchdown passes and Elon beat Hampton 51-14 in a regular-season finale on…

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Matthew Downing threw four touchdown passes and Elon beat Hampton 51-14 in a regular-season finale on Saturday.

Downing was 10-of-18 passing for 261 yards. He had a 33-yard score to Jarmarien Dalton and a 60-yarder to Chandler Brayboy in the first quarter. He threw a 33-yard TD pass to Christian Da-Silva and a 53-yarder to Johncarlos Miller II in the second quarter.

Along with a 34-yard pick-6 by Bo Sanders and a Marco Patierno 23-yard fumble return for a score, a 30-point second quarter added up to a 44-7 halftime lead.

The Phoenix (6-5, 6-2) finished a game back of Coastal Athletic Association co-champions Albany, Villanova and Richmond.

Christopher Zellous threw for a touchdown and ran for another for the Pirates (5-6, 3-5).

