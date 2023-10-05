Terrapins’ trip to No. 4 Ohio State should offer hint to how far they’ve come under Mike Locksley

Things to watch during Week 6 of play in the Big Ten Conference:

GAME OF THE WEEK

Maryland (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) at No. 4 Ohio State (4-0, 1-0), Saturday, noon ET (Fox)

This is the ultimate measuring-stick game for Mike Locksley’s Terrapins, who are out to their best start since 2001 but have played the nation’s 120th-toughest schedule so far. They’ve scored at least 31 points in every game and won each by at least 18. Star quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa will be going against an Ohio State defense that is allowing 255.5 yards and 8.5 points per game and coming off an open date. Buckeyes coach Ryan Day is 32-0 against unranked opponents.

BEST MATCHUP

Purdue (2-3, 1-1) at Iowa (4-1, 1-1), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (Peacock)

Iowa is a 1 1/2-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, even though it will have a first-time starting quarterback in Deacon Hill and a bunch of its players are banged up. Purdue has won two of the last three times it’s visited Kinnick Stadium, and Ryan Walters will be looking to become the first Boilermakers coach since 1997 to win his Big Ten road debut. Purdue built confidence with its 44-19 win over Illinois last week.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Illinois’ Isaiah Williams goes into Friday night’s home game against Nebraska as the Big Ten leader in receptions (30) and receiving yards (446). … Michigan has won 17 straight at Minnesota. The Gophers haven’t beaten the Wolverines in Minneapolis since 1977. … Rutgers has won 11 of its last 12 games when not committing a turnover. … Northwestern is 32-11 at home in the last 10 years when scoring at least 20 points. … Iowa hasn’t allowed more than 400 yards in 19 straight games. … Michigan is the least-penalized team in the country (18.6 yards per game). … Nebraska is the team Illinois has beaten most often since 2020. The Illini will be going for their fourth straight win over the Huskers.

LONG SHOT

Rutgers is a 13-point underdog at Wisconsin, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The Scarlet Knights lost 31-7 at No. 2 Michigan two weeks ago and rebounded with a 52-3 win over FCS foe Wagner. They will go against a balanced Wisconsin offense that’s missing injured RB Chez Mellusi. Rutgers has allowed only two sacks and will need to continue to protect QB Gavin Wimsatt against a Badgers defense averaging three sacks per game.

IMPACT PLAYER

Minnesota needs more of the same from freshman RB Zach Evans, who ran for 85 yards on 15 carries against Louisiana-Lafayette with Big Ten rushing leader Darius Taylor out because of a leg injury last week. It’s not known if Taylor will be back for Michigan at home Saturday. The Wolverines all but shut down Nebraska on the ground last week — 74 of the 106 yards allowed came on one run — and the Gophers will need a semblance of a rushing threat to keep it close.

