Mississippi St hires Oklahoma’s Selmon as athletic director

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi State has hired former Oklahoma assistant athletic director Zac Selmon as its AD.

Selmon is the son of former OU football great Dewey Selmon and nephew of fellow Sooner legends Lucious and Lee Roy Selmon, the latter a Pro Football Hall of Famer.

Zac Selmon previously worked as Oklahoma’s deputy AD for external engagement and senior associate AD for administration and development. Selmon started four years at tight end for Wake Forest and graduated with a degree in religion and international studies.

MSU President Mark E. Keenum cited Selmon’s family athletic heritage in a news release and said Friday that the school found an outstanding leader with a servant’s heart.

“Winning and winning the right way is in Zac Selmon’s DNA,” Keenum added.

Selmon thanked Keenum for his confidence and said he was incredibly excited to begin the opportunity guiding MSU athletics.

“I have a deep and abiding respect for Mississippi State’s traditions and the role this university plays in taking care of what matters in this state and nation,” Selmon said in the release.

Selmon replaces John Cohen, who left in October to become AD at Auburn. Bracky Brett had served as MSU’s interim AD and guided the program through the emotional aftermath of football coach Mike Leach’s sudden death last month from a heart condition.

Brett named Bulldogs defensive coordinator Zach Arnett as interim coach before promoting him to head coach.

