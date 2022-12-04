Holidays: ’12 days of Christmas’ gift inflation? | Holiday procrastinators are back | Holiday travel upended | TSA travel tips | Which grocery stores are open
December 4, 2022, 12:05 PM

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL, Dec. 4, 2022

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team’s records THROUGH SATURDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.

Record Pts Pvs
1. Georgia (59) 13-0 1523 1
2. Michigan (2) 13-0 1466 2
3. Ohio State 11-1 1359 5
4. TCU 12-1 1353 3
5. Alabama 10-2 1282 6
6. Tennessee 10-2 1116 8
7. Penn State 10-2 1074 7
8. Southern California 11-2 1054 4
9. Kansas State 10-3 1050 10
10. Utah 10-3 1044 12
11. Clemson 11-2 1003 11
12. Washington 10-2 864 9
13. Florida State 9-3 741 14
14. Oregon 9-3 661 15
15. LSU 9-4 635 13
16. Oregon State 9-3 629 16
17. Tulane 11-2 591 18
18. UCLA 9-3 541 17
19. South Carolina 8-4 354 20
20. Notre Dame 8-4 323 19
21. Texas 8-4 300 21
22. Texas-San Antonio 11-2 206 24
23. Mississippi State 8-4 139 25
24. Troy 11-2 132 NR
25. North Carolina 9-4 95 22

Dropped Out: No. 23 Central Florida (9-4).

Others Receiving Votes: North Carolina State (8-4) 60; Mississippi (8-4) 44; Central Florida (9-4) 43; Fresno State (9-4) 37; Pittsburgh (8-4) 28; Air Force (9-3) 17; South Alabama (10-2) 14; Purdue (8-5) 12; Cincinnati (9-3) 10; Minnesota (8-4) 7; Duke (8-4) 6; Coastal Carolina (9-3) 5; Illinois (8-4) 4; Boise State (9-4) 3.

