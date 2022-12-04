USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL, Dec. 4, 2022 The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25…

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team’s records THROUGH SATURDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.

Record Pts Pvs 1. Georgia (59) 13-0 1523 1 2. Michigan (2) 13-0 1466 2 3. Ohio State 11-1 1359 5 4. TCU 12-1 1353 3 5. Alabama 10-2 1282 6 6. Tennessee 10-2 1116 8 7. Penn State 10-2 1074 7 8. Southern California 11-2 1054 4 9. Kansas State 10-3 1050 10 10. Utah 10-3 1044 12 11. Clemson 11-2 1003 11 12. Washington 10-2 864 9 13. Florida State 9-3 741 14 14. Oregon 9-3 661 15 15. LSU 9-4 635 13 16. Oregon State 9-3 629 16 17. Tulane 11-2 591 18 18. UCLA 9-3 541 17 19. South Carolina 8-4 354 20 20. Notre Dame 8-4 323 19 21. Texas 8-4 300 21 22. Texas-San Antonio 11-2 206 24 23. Mississippi State 8-4 139 25 24. Troy 11-2 132 NR 25. North Carolina 9-4 95 22

Dropped Out: No. 23 Central Florida (9-4).

Others Receiving Votes: North Carolina State (8-4) 60; Mississippi (8-4) 44; Central Florida (9-4) 43; Fresno State (9-4) 37; Pittsburgh (8-4) 28; Air Force (9-3) 17; South Alabama (10-2) 14; Purdue (8-5) 12; Cincinnati (9-3) 10; Minnesota (8-4) 7; Duke (8-4) 6; Coastal Carolina (9-3) 5; Illinois (8-4) 4; Boise State (9-4) 3.

