Cardinals, Bearcats renew old rivalry at Fenway Park

Cincinnati (9-3, American Athletic), vs Louisville (7-5, ACC), Dec. 17, 11 a.m. ET, ESPN
LOCATION: Boston.
TOP PLAYERS
Cincinnati: LB Ivan Pace Jr. was named the conference’s defensive player of the year after making 120 tackles, 19. tackles for a loss and nine sacks.
Louisville: QB Malik Cunningham has battled injuries, but has still rushed for 12 touchdowns while throwing for 1,568 yards and eight touchdowns.
NOTABLE
Cincinnati: The Big 12-bound Bearcats lost head coach Luke Fickell to Wisconsin.
Louisville: The Cardinals have won five of their last seven games after talk that coach Scott Satterfield was on the hot seat.
LAST TIME
Louisville won, 31-24, in 2013. The now-dormant “Keg of Nails” series dates to 1929 and the Bearcats lead 30-22-1.
BOWL HISTORY
Cincinnati: 9-11 overall, with two consecutive losses to powerhouse teams: Alabama in a CFP semifinal last season and to Georgia in the Peach Bowl the previous season.
Louisville: Louisville is making its 25th postseason appearance, posting an 11-12-1 all-time record.
___
AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.