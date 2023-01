2022 College Football Award Winners The Associated Press

Winners of the 2022 college football awards, presented Thursday: Chuck Bednarik Trophy (best defensive player) — Will Anderson Jr., Alabama Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award — Max Duggan, TCU Doak Walker Award (outstanding running back) — Bijan Robinson, Texas Bronko Nagurski (outstanding defensive player) — Will Anderson Jr., Alabama Outland Trophy (outstanding collegiate interior lineman) — Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan John Mackey (best tight end) — Brock Bowers, Georgia Fred Biletnikoff Award (outstanding receiver) — Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee Dick Butkus Award (best linebacker) — Jack Campbell, Iowa Ray Guy Award (best punter) — Adam Korsak, Rutgers Walter Camp National Player of the Year — Caleb Williams, Southern Cal Maxwell Award (best all-around player) — Caleb Williams, Southern Cal Jim Thorpe Award (best defensive back) — Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU Lou Groza Award (outstanding place-kicker) — Christopher Dunn, North Carolina State. Sports Spirit Award — Tylee Craft, North Carolina Coach of the Year Award — Sonny Dykes, TCU NCFAA Contribution to College Football Award — Archie Manning, Mississippi