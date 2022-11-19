HOLIDAYS: TSA tips for holiday travel | Busiest days to travel this season | DC locals share Thanksgiving stories | Low-waste, climate friendly meal ideas
Home » College Football » Young leads Columbia to…

Young leads Columbia to 45-22 win over Cornell in finale

The Associated Press

November 19, 2022, 5:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Ryan Young ran for two third-quarter touchdowns and Fara’ad McCombs returned a kickoff 48 yards for a score as Columbia rolled past Cornell, 45-22 on Saturday afternoon to win the Empire State Bowl.

Columbia held a 14-7 lead at the half and the teams combined to score 32 points in the fourth quarter.

Joey Giorgi carried 17 times for 91 yards to lead the Lions (6-4, 3-4 Ivy). Young added another 56 yards on 17 carries. Caden Bell completed 11 of 17 passes for 231 yards and a touchdown.

Jameson Wang threw for 196 yards, completing 17 of 32 for three touchdowns with an interception, and led the Cornell (5-5, 2-5) ground game with 70 yards on 16 carries.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up