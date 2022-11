College Basketball Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at GEORGETOWN 14½ American Charlotte 1½ at DETROIT MERCY at KANSAS 8½ NC State…

College Basketball Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at GEORGETOWN 14½ American Charlotte 1½ at DETROIT MERCY at KANSAS 8½ NC State at CLEVELAND STATE 11½ Chicago State at BINGHAMTON 7½ Columbia Radford 2½ at WILLIAM & MARY Dayton 1½ at WISCONSIN Citadel 1½ at NEW ORLEANS at LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (CA) 11½ Morgan State St. Thomas 2½ at MILWAUKEE at SAMFORD 9½ Valparaiso at CENTRAL MICHIGAN 1½ CSU Northridge at CENT. CONN. ST. 1½ Maine at BAYLOR 33½ McNeese at CHATTANOOGA 6½ Lipscomb at CAMPBELL 2½ Jacksonville at KENTUCKY 26½ North Florida at BYU 1½ USC at DENVER 11½ IUPUI at HIGH POINT 3½ Tennessee State at MARQUETTE 6½ Georgia Tech Texas A&M-CC 3 at ALCORN STATE at AIR FORCE 16½ Mississippi Valley State at CHARLESTON (SC) 2½ Kent State at INDIANA 30½ Little Rock at MIAMI 24½ Saint Francis (BKN) at ABILENE CHRISTIAN 3½ UC Riverside at CAL POLY 9½ Idaho at UCF 15½ Evansville UMass-Lowell 3½ at BROWN at PROVIDENCE 20½ Merrimack at DUQUESNE 19½ Alabama State at MISSOURI 13½ Coastal Carolina at FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL 6½ Stony Brook at EAST TENNESSEE STATE 2½ Appalachian State at TENNESSEE 7½ Butler Louisiana Tech 13½ at ALABAMA A&M Idaho State 1½ at LINDENWOOD at WAKE FOREST 24½ South Carolina State at MISSISSIPPI STATE 4½ Utah at MICHIGAN 21½ Jackson State at UTEP 8½ CSU Bakersfield at WASHINGTON 2½ Fresno State at UCSB 16½ North Alabama at UCLA 17½ Pepperdine Saint Mary’s (CA) 7½ at VANDERBILT NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Minnesota 1 (235) at INDIANA at CLEVELAND 8½ (218) Portland at CHARLOTTE 4 (OFF) Philadelphia at ATLANTA 6 (OFF) Sacramento at BOSTON 4½ (OFF) Dallas at MIAMI 2 (OFF) Washington at TORONTO 2 (OFF) Brooklyn at MILWAUKEE 7½ (218½) Chicago New Orleans 6½ (232) at SAN ANTONIO Denver 2½ (229) at OKLAHOMA CITY at UTAH 11 (OFF) Detroit at GOLDEN STATE 8½ (222½) LA Clippers College Football Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at OLE MISS 5½ 2½ (58½) Mississippi State Friday at BOISE STATE 16½ 16½ (52½) Utah State at CINCINNATI 3½ 2½ (46½) Tulane Central Michigan 1½ 1½ (54½) at EASTERN MICHIGAN Toledo 14½ 7½ (51½) at WESTERN MICHIGAN at TEXAS 4½ 8½ (55½) Baylor at ARIZONA 3½ 4 (65½) Arizona State at COLORADO STATE 6½ 7½ (34½) New Mexico at NORTH CAROLINA 4½ 6½ (55½) NC State Arkansas 4½ 3 (55½) at MISSOURI at IOWA 3½ 10½ (38½) Nebraska UCLA 6½ 10½ (60½) at CAL at FLORIDA STATE 2 9½ (57½) Florida at FRESNO STATE 14½ 14½ (50½) Wyoming Saturday Western Kentucky 6½ 7½ (61½) at FLORIDA ATLANTIC Army 19½ 19½ (45½) at UMASS at CLEMSON 15½ 14½ (51½) South Carolina at JAMES MADISON 14½ 13½ (53½) Coastal Carolina at OHIO STATE 8½ 7½ (56½) Michigan at MARSHALL 5½ 5½ (45½) Georgia State at OKLAHOMA STATE 9½ 8½ (63½) West Virginia at GEORGIA 29½ 36½ (48½) Georgia Tech at LIBERTY 24½ 24½ (51½) New Mexico State at SOUTH ALABAMA 16½ 15½ (48½) Old Dominion at MARYLAND 13½ 14½ (49½) Rutgers East Carolina 12½ 11½ (50½) at TEMPLE at BUFFALO 2½ 4½ (53½) Kent State at NORTHERN ILLINOIS 9½ 9½ (53½) Akron at NORTH TEXAS 13½ 14½ (60½) Rice at KENTUCKY 4½ 2½ (43½) Louisville at ALABAMA 24 22½ (49½) Auburn Wake Forest 4½ 3½ (66½) at DUKE at UTSA 17½ 16½ (56½) UTEP Illinois 12½ 13½ (37½) at NORTHWESTERN Troy 13½ 13½ (45½) at ARKANSAS STATE at SMU 4½ 4½ (69½) Memphis Purdue 9½ 10½ (54½) at INDIANA Oregon 3½ 3½ (56½) at OREGON STATE at WISCONSIN 7½ 3 (35½) Minnesota at SAN JOSE STATE 13½ 14½ (57½) Hawaii UAB 17½ 17½ (56½) at LOUISIANA TECH at PENN STATE 14 18½ (53½) Michigan State at TCU 10½ 9½ (47½) Iowa State Utah 29½ 29½ (52½) at COLORADO Southern Miss 3½ 4½ (51½) at UL MONROE Louisiana 5½ 5½ (45½) at TEXAS STATE Middle Tennessee 19½ 19½ (55½) at FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL Appalachian State 3½ 5½ (62½) at GEORGIA SOUTHERN at UNLV 12½ 12½ (49½) Nevada UCF 17½ 18½ (68½) at SOUTH FLORIDA LSU 8½ 9½ (46½) at TEXAS A&M Oklahoma 2½ 2½ (63½) at TEXAS TECH at USC 2½ 5½ (64½) Notre Dame Tennessee 16½ 13½ (64½) at VANDERBILT Syracuse 9½ 10½ (46½) at BOSTON COLLEGE at HOUSTON 12½ 11½ (66½) Tulsa Pittsburgh 6½ 6½ (43½) at MIAMI at KANSAS STATE 11½ 11½ (62½) Kansas Air Force ½ 1½ (44½) at SAN DIEGO STATE Washington 2½ 2½ (60½) at WASHINGTON STATE BYU 6½ 6½ (57½) at STANFORD NFL Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Buffalo 9½ 9½ (54½) at DETROIT at DALLAS 7 9½ (45½) NY Giants at MINNESOTA 3½ 2½ (42½) New England Sunday at WASHINGTON 3½ 4 (41½) Atlanta Cincinnati 1½ 1½ (42½) at TENNESSEE Denver 2½ 2½ (36½) at CAROLINA Baltimore 3½ 4 (43½) at JACKSONVILLE at NY JETS 3½ 4½ (39½) Chicago Tampa Bay 3½ 3½ (42½) at CLEVELAND at MIAMI 9½ 13 (46½) Houston LA Chargers 2½ 4 (47½) at ARIZONA at SEATTLE 3½ 3½ (47½) Las Vegas at SAN FRANCISCO 8½ 9½ (43½) New Orleans at KANSAS CITY 10½ 14½ (44) LA Rams at PHILADELPHIA 6½ 7 (46½) Green Bay Monday at INDIANAPOLIS 3 2½ (39½) Pittsburgh NHL Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line St. Louis -192 at BUFFALO +158 at FLORIDA -114 Boston -105 at NEW JERSEY -140 Toronto +116 at PITTSBURGH -126 Calgary +105 at MINNESOTA -156 Winnipeg +130 at COLUMBUS -118 Montreal -102 at DETROIT -114 Nashville -105 at CAROLINA -365 Arizona +285 at WASHINGTON -230 Philadelphia +188 at N.Y ISLANDERS -111 Edmonton -108 at DALLAS -295 Chicago +235 New York -170 at ANAHEIM +140 at VEGAS -230 Ottawa +188 at COLORADO -196 Vancouver +162 at SEATTLE -178 San Jose +146

