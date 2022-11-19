HOLIDAYS: People in DC share their infamous Thanksgiving stories | Flying with food for the holidays? TSA has tips | Prince George’s Co. turkey giveaway | The busiest days to fly during the winter holidays
Home » College Football » Monmouth trumps Stony Brook…

Monmouth trumps Stony Brook with season-ending win

The Associated Press

November 19, 2022, 3:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Enzo Arjona threw a 72-yard scoring pass to Dymere Miller with 7:32 remaining and the play served as the game-winning score and Monmouth beat Stony Brook 24-21 on Saturday.

The play occurred within a minute of the Seawolves taking a 21-17 advantage when Daron Bryden threw a 5-yard scoring pass to Ross Tallarico.

Jaden Shirden ran for 155 yards for Monmouth. Tallarico ran for 120 yards with a touchdown rushing.

Monmouth (5-6, 3-5 Northeast Conference) ended a four-game losing streak to wrap up the year while Stony Brook (2-9, 1-7) ended losing three of four.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up