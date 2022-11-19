Kuhns leads Norfolk State past South Carolina State, 42-38

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Otto Kuhns threw five touchdown passes and scored from 15-yards out with five minutes left in…

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Otto Kuhns threw five touchdown passes and scored from 15-yards out with five minutes left in the game to lift Norfolk State to a 42-38 win over South Carolina State in the regular season finale Saturday.

The win snapped a four-game loss streak by the Spartans (2-9, 2-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). South Carolina State (3-8, 1-4) closed out its season with four straight losses.

Kuhns was 16 of 28 passing for 242 yards with an interception and ran for 41 yards on eight carries. Three of his TD passes went to Da’Quan Felton, who caught nine balls for 163 yards.

Tyrece Nick threw two touchdown passes, was picked off once and ran 24 yards for a first-quarter touchdown for South Carolina State. Jordan Smith had four catches for 114 yards and a 44-yard touchdown reception.

