Body leads Texas Southern to 41-7 romp over Grambling

HOUSTON (AP) — Andrew Body threw two touchdown passes — including a 65-yarder to AJ Bennett — and Texas Southern breezed to a 41-7 victory over Grambling on Saturday night.

LaDarius Owens gave Texas Southern (5-5, 4-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference) a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter on a 1-yard scoring run. Freshman Julian Calvez fired a 37-yard scoring strike to Joshua Johnson four minutes later to pull Grambling (3-7, 2-5) even.

Body needed just 1:48 to march 54 yards, hitting Tavaris Achane for a 15-yard touchdown with 23 seconds left in the period. Body’s long touchdown pass to Bennett was the only score of the second quarter and the Tigers took a 21-7 lead into intermission.

Isaiah Hamilton picked off a Quaterius Hawkins pass and returned it 12 yards for a score and Kevin Harris added a 1-yard touchdown run with five seconds left in the third quarter to put Texas Southern up 33-7. Daveon Ford scored from a yard out on a fourth-quarter run to end the scoring.

Body completed 13 of 20 passes for 190 yards. Owens carried 13 times for 105 yards.

Calvez and Hawkins combined to complete 10 of 23 passes for 118 yards with an interception apiece for Grambling’s Tigers.

