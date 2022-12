All Times EST Friday, Dec. 2 No. 4 Southern Cal vs. No. 12 Utah, Pac-12 Championship at Las Vegas, 8…

Listen now to WTOP News

All Times EST

Friday, Dec. 2

No. 4 Southern Cal vs. No. 12 Utah, Pac-12 Championship at Las Vegas, 8 p.m.

No. 23 UTSA vs. North Texas, Conference USA Championship at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 3

No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 11 LSU, SEC Championship at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

No. 2 Michigan vs. Purdue, Big Ten Championship at Indianapolis, 8 p.m.

No. 3 TCU vs. No. 13 Kansas St., Big 12 Championship at Arlington, Texas, Noon

No. 10 Clemson vs. No. 24 North Carolina, ACC Championship at Charlotte, N.C., 8 p.m.

No. 18 Tulane vs. No. 22 UCF, American Athletic Conference Championship at New Orleans, 4 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.