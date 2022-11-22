2022 College Football Playoff Rankings

|Nov. 22
|Record
|1.
|Georgia
|11-0
|2.
|Ohio State
|11-0
|3.
|Michigan
|11-0
|4.
|TCU
|11-0
|5.
|LSU
|9-2
|6.
|Southern Cal
|10-1
|7.
|Alabama
|9-2
|8.
|Clemson
|10-1
|9.
|Oregon
|9-2
|10. Tennessee
|9-2
|11. Penn State
|9-2
|12. Kansas State
|8-3
|13. Washington
|9-2
|14. Utah
|8-3
|15. Notre Dame
|8-3
|16. Florida State
|8-3
|17. North Carolina
|9-2
|18. UCLA
|8-3
|19. Tulane
|9-2
|20. Mississippi
|8-3
|21. Oregon State
|8-3
|22. UCF
|8-3
|23. Texas
|7-4
|24. Cincinnati
|9-2
|25. Louisville
|7-4
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.