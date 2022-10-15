RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Mass shooting at Russian military range | Rocket, drone attacks continue | Volunteer fighter from Idaho dies | Deminers remove deadly threats
Williams hits for 3 TDs in Campbell’s rout of Robert Morris

The Associated Press

October 15, 2022, 5:25 PM

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Hajj-Malik Williams threw three touchdown passes and Campbell rode a 27-point second quarter to a 41-10 victory over Robert Morris on Saturday.

The Fighting Camels’ second-quarter explosion came on two TD passes by Williams, a 34-yard run by Lamagea McDowell and a couple of Caleb Dowden field goals.

Robert Morris led 10-7 after wide receiver Jamal Hill hit Parker Fetterman with a 64-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter. The play accounted for roughly 1/3 of the Colonials’ 188 total yards.

Williams completed 26 of 35 passes for 249 yards and Chad Mascoe added 5 completions in 8 attempts for 78 yards with a touchdown for a team total of 327 yards. The Fighting Camels (4-2, 2-0 Big South) had 171 yards on the ground, led by the 54 yards of McDowell.

Robert Morris quarterbacks Zach Tanner and Corbin LaFrance were a combined 10 of 27 for 104 yards. The Colonials had eight yards rushing.

Robert Morris (0-6, 0-2) has been outscored 89-10 in two conference games.

