IAN NEWS: PHOTOS | Ian's impact on DC area | Dozens dead from Ian | DC-area events canceled | What is storm surge?
Home » College Football » Star RB Ibrahim out…

Star RB Ibrahim out for No. 21 Minnesota against Purdue

The Associated Press

October 1, 2022, 1:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — No. 21 Minnesota held star running back Mohamed Ibrahim out of the game on Saturday against Purdue, a week after he appeared to injure an ankle.

Ibrahim, who has 567 rushing yards in four games that was the second-most in the FBS entering the week, was hurt during Minnesota’s 34-7 win at Michigan State. He limped off the field, got treatment and returned to that game, finishing with 103 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries.

Ibrahim practiced this week and went through pregame warmups, but Trey Potts started in his place and took the the majority of the carries in the first half. Ibrahim, a sixth-year player who suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in the 2021 opener, was on the sideline in full uniform.

Purdue sixth-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell returned to action after being held out of the previous game against Florida Atlantic.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Long-time columnist Mike Causey dead at 82

OPM sets interagency diversity strategy in motion with first-ever DEIA council meeting

Biden signs continuing resolution into law averting government shutdown, FDA furloughs

How Diplomatic Security oversaw first all in-person UN General Assembly since COVID-19 began

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up