Southern wallops Virginia-Lynchburg, 51-7

The Associated Press

October 22, 2022, 10:21 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Besean McCray threw for 286 yards and two touchdowns as Southern walloped NCCAA-member Virginia-Lynchburg, 51-7 in a non-conference game on Saturday.

Three Southern quarterbacks combined to throw for 413 yards and eight running backs combined to gain 202 yards on 43 carries. Seven different players scored touchdowns for the Jaguars (5-2).

Fanelle Andrus completed 10 of 26 passes for 95 yards and the Dragons lone touchdown just before halftime.

