Self’s 4 TDs lift Stephen F. Austin past Southern Utah 41-38

The Associated Press

October 22, 2022, 9:05 PM

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Trae Self threw for three touchdowns and ran for the game-winning score with 6:14 left in regulation to lift Stephen F. Austin past Southern Utah 41-38 on Saturday.

Self threw three straight touchdown passes, two to Xavier Gipson from 24- and 54-yards out, in the third quarter to take a 29-15 lead.

Isaiah Wooden ran for a touchdown and caught a 76-yard strike from Justin Miller to help the Thunderbirds take a 32-28 lead in the third quarter. Braedon Wissler scored from 27-yards out to give Southern Utah a 38-34 lead with under eight minutes to play.

Self finished with 298 yards and three touchdowns with an interception for Stephen F. Austin (5-3, 2-1 Western Athletic Conference).

Miller threw for 297 yards and three touchdowns for Southern Utah (3-5, 1-3).

