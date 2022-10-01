IAN NEWS: PHOTOS | Ian's impact on DC area | Dozens dead from Ian | DC-area events canceled | What is storm surge?
Kennedy makes late 45-yard field goal, Cornell edges Colgate

The Associated Press

October 1, 2022, 5:39 PM

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Jameson Wang passed for a touchdown and rushed for two more, and Jackson Kennedy made a 45-yard field goal with 1:55 left to help Cornell edge Colgate 34-31 on Saturday for the program’s 650th victory.

Kennedy also made a 43-yarder for a 24-22 lead with 4:13 left in the third quarter. Cornell tied it at 31 with 12:52 left in the fourth when Wang capped a nine-play, 75-yard drive with a nine-yard touchdown run.

Wang was 18-of-27 passing for 284 yards with one interception for Cornell (2-1), which is guaranteed a winning non-conference slate for the first time since 2016. Thomas Glover made seven catches for 160 yards and a touchdown.

Michael Brescia completed 19 of 40 for 195 yards with an interception for Colgate (1-4). He also rushed it 11 times for 83 yards and a TD. Jaedon Henry added 80 yards rushing and a score.

