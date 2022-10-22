Fowler leads North Carolina A&T past Robert Morris 38-14

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Jalen Fowler threw four touchdown passes in the first half as North Carolina A&T rolled…

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Jalen Fowler threw four touchdown passes in the first half as North Carolina A&T rolled to a 30-0 lead and kept Robert Morris winless with a 38-14 win on Saturday.

Fowler connected with Zachary Leslie for 1- and 32-yard touchdowns in the first quarter. In the second, Fowler went 52 yards to Bhayshul Tuten and 34 to Sterling Berkhalter.

The Aggies (4-3, 2-0 Big South), who have won four straight, picked up 224 of their 484 yards in the second quarter when the Colonials (0-7, 0-3) had four total yards.

Fowler finished 19 of 30 for 297 yards. In addition to three catches for 118 yards, Tuten rushed 23 times for 139 yards. Leslie had seven catches for 118 yards and Berkhalter two for 37.

Anthony Chiccitt threw for a score and ran for another for Robert Morris, which finished with 69 yards passing and 212 total yards. Alijah Jackson ran for 111 yards.

