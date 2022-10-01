IAN NEWS: Photos | Focus turns to recovery | Ian shows cost of life on barrier islands | Home buyers at risk from lack of flood disclosure laws
Home » College Football » Cordeiro sparks San Jose…

Cordeiro sparks San Jose State to 33-16 victory over Wyoming

The Associated Press

October 1, 2022, 11:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LARAMIE, Wyo, (AP) — Chevan Cordeiro passed for 314 yards and a touchdown and ran for two scores to propel San Jose State to a 33-16 victory over Wyoming on Saturday night.

Cordeiro connected with Skylar Loving-Black for an 8-yard touchdown midway through the second quarter and then scored on a 1-yard run with 16 seconds left to give San Jose State (3-1) a 19-10 lead at halftime in its Mountain West Conference opener.

Kairee Robinson scored on a 1-yard run in the third quarter for the Spartans and Cordeiro capped the scoring on an 18-yard run with 6:12 left in the game.

Cordeiro completed 21 of 37 passes for the Spartans. Robinson rushed for 102 yards on 20 carries.

Andrew Peasley completed just 6 of 20 passes for 85 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for Wyoming (3-3, 1-1). Peasley rushed for 74 yards on seven carries. Wyatt Wieland and Parker Christensen had the touchdown catches for the Cowboys.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Federal employees will pay 8.7% more, on average, toward 2023 health premiums

OPM sets interagency diversity strategy in motion with first-ever DEIA council meeting

Long-time columnist Mike Causey dead at 82

Two agencies took initial steps to implement Schedule F, GAO finds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up