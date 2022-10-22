RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Residents ordered to leave Kherson | West, Russia clash over drones | Farmer detained in Ukraine is back | Ukrainian forces bombard river crossing
Home » College Football » Another Sever punt block…

Another Sever punt block helps St. Thomas top Presbyterian

The Associated Press

October 22, 2022, 4:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Cade Sexauer threw for one score and ran for another in a 22-point third quarter as St. Thomas pulled away from Presbyterian for a 46-17 win on Saturday that ran the Tommies’ winning streak to six.

In between Sexauer’s scoring plays, Ryan Sever blocked a punt, chased the ball down and took it 6 yards for a scor e. The freshman has blocked three punts this season and all three resulted in touchdowns, although this was his first.

Sexauer was 14 of 19 for 173 yards for the Tommies (6-1, 4-3 Pioneer League).

Tyler Wesley threw for a touchdown and Delvecchio Powell II ran for one as the Blue Hose (1-7, 0-5), who dropped their sixth straight, led 17-14 at the half.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Senate confirmation process lags as leadership vacancies remain

Federal employee engagement stabilizes in 2022 FEVS

Energy’s Idaho National Lab giving boost to 5G benefits, security with new range

NARA looks to extend e-records deadline by 18 months

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up