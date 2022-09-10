September 11th: US marks 21st anniversary of attacks | DC-area remembrance events | How a history teacher discusses 9/11 with high school students | Jill Biden shares memories
Home » College Football » Top-ranked Bison roll to…

Top-ranked Bison roll to 43-3 win over North Carolina A&T

The Associated Press

September 10, 2022, 6:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Cam Miller threw for two touchdowns, Hunter Luepke scored twice and FCS top-ranked North Dakota State defeated North Carolina A&T 43-3.

Miller threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Zach Mathis 2 1/2 minutes into the game and pulled away with a 21-point second quarter.

Miller threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Luepke, and Luepke scored again after James Kacsor returned an interception to the Aggies 1. TK Marshall’s 10-yard run made it 36-3 at halftime.

Dawson Weber scooped up a fumble and returned it 79 yards for a touchdown, tying a school record to make it 43-3 the in third quarter. The defense also scored in a 56-14 win over Drake last week.

The Aggies (0-2) lost two fumbles and were intercepted once. Bhayshul Tuten rushed for 127 yards.

The Bison (2-0) play at Arizona next week.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

August federal retirement claims down from previous month

DHS looks to hire hundreds of ‘technologists’ to improve customer experience

Pentagon planning new guidance to help contractors squeezed by inflation

Marine Corps says it's willing to go to negotiating table to keep talented service members

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up