MLB Sunday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at PHILADELPHIA -310 Washington +250 St. Louis -225 at PITTSBURGH +188 N.Y Mets -148 at MIAMI +126 at MILWAUKEE -290 Cincinnati +235 Arizona -116 at COLORADO -102 LA Dodgers -144 at SAN DIEGO +122 at CHICAGO CUBS OFF San Francisco OFF American League Boston -118 at BALTIMORE +100 at N.Y YANKEES OFF Tampa Bay OFF at MINNESOTA OFF Cleveland OFF at HOUSTON -240 LA Angels +195 at KANSAS CITY -148 Detroit +126 at TEXAS OFF Toronto OFF Chicago White Sox -172 at OAKLAND +144 Interleague Atlanta -120 at SEATTLE +102 College Football Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at WEST VIRGINIA 16½ 14½ (59½) Kansas at MIAMI (OH) 38 30 (54) Robert Morris at BUFFALO 10½ 5½ (51½) Holy Cross at FLORIDA ATLANTIC 10½ 10½ (63½) SE Louisiana at COASTAL CAROLINA 35½ 34½ (65½) Gardner-Webb UAB 6½ 5½ (50½) at LIBERTY at EAST CAROLINA 12½ 13½ (50½) Old Dominion at TROY 35½ 36½ (52½) Alabama A&M at FLORIDA 3½ 5½ (52½) Kentucky at TULANE 34½ 35½ (59½) Alcorn State at SOUTH FLORIDA 39½ 39½ (61½) Howard at OKLAHOMA 31½ 33½ (72½) Kent State at SMU 48½ 48½ (65½) Lamar at TEXAS STATE 10½ 13½ (62½) Florida International at TOLEDO 30½ 28½ (49½) UMass Syracuse 19½ 23½ (49½) at UCONN at UTAH STATE 7½ 7½ (58½) Weber State at OLE MISS 36½ 36½ (60½) Central Arkansas at TULSA 5½ 6½ (63½) Northern Illinois at GEORGIA TECH 24½ 24½ (64½) Western Carolina at LOUISIANA 10½ 11½ (56½) Eastern Michigan at LOUISIANA TECH 6½ 6½ (64½) SFA USC 11½ 9½ (64½) at STANFORD at NORTH TEXAS 37½ 38½ (64½) Texas Southern at OKLAHOMA STATE 10½ 12½ (58½) Arizona State at LSU 49½ 44½ (56) Southern at RICE 7½ 7½ (52½) McNeese at NEBRASKA 21½ 23½ (62½) Georgia Southern at AUBURN 22½ 24½ (48½) San Jose State at INDIANA 24½ 24½ (49½) Idaho at SAN DIEGO STATE 33½ 33½ (49½) Idaho State at UL MONROE 4½ 4½ (58½) Nicholls State at TCU 38½ 39½ (63½) Tarleton State at VIRGINIA TECH 2½ 2½ (45½) Boston College at MICHIGAN 50½ 51½ (67½) Hawaii at OREGON 24½ 26½ (69½) Eastern Washington at UTEP 13½ 17½ (46½) New Mexico State at BYU 1½ 2½ (54½) Baylor at FRESNO STATE 1½ ½ (58½) Oregon State Mississippi State 13½ 11½ (57½) at ARIZONA NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG San Francisco 6½ 6½ (40½) at CHICAGO at CINCINNATI 6 6½ (44½) Pittsburgh Philadelphia 4½ 4½ (48½) at DETROIT at WASHINGTON 4 2½ (43½) Jacksonville Indianapolis 8 7½ (45½) at HOUSTON Cleveland 2½ 1½ (41½) at CAROLINA Baltimore 6 6½ (44½) at NY JETS New Orleans 5½ 5½ (42½) at ATLANTA at MIAMI 2½ 3½ (46½) New England at TENNESSEE 6½ 5½ (43½) NY Giants Kansas City 3 6½ (53½) at ARIZONA at LA CHARGERS 4 3½ (52½) Las Vegas Green Bay 1½ 1½ (46½) at MINNESOTA Tampa Bay 2½ 2½ (50½) at DALLAS Monday Denver 5 6½ (44½) at SEATTLE

