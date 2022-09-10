September 11th: US marks 21st anniversary of attacks | DC-area remembrance events | How a history teacher discusses 9/11 with high school students | Jill Biden shares memories
MLB
Sunday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at PHILADELPHIA -310 Washington +250
St. Louis -225 at PITTSBURGH +188
N.Y Mets -148 at MIAMI +126
at MILWAUKEE -290 Cincinnati +235
Arizona -116 at COLORADO -102
LA Dodgers -144 at SAN DIEGO +122
at CHICAGO CUBS OFF San Francisco OFF
American League
Boston -118 at BALTIMORE +100
at N.Y YANKEES OFF Tampa Bay OFF
at MINNESOTA OFF Cleveland OFF
at HOUSTON -240 LA Angels +195
at KANSAS CITY -148 Detroit +126
at TEXAS OFF Toronto OFF
Chicago White Sox -172 at OAKLAND +144
Interleague
Atlanta -120 at SEATTLE +102
College Football
Saturday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at WEST VIRGINIA 16½ 14½ (59½) Kansas
at MIAMI (OH) 38 30 (54) Robert Morris
at BUFFALO 10½ (51½) Holy Cross
at FLORIDA ATLANTIC 10½ 10½ (63½) SE Louisiana
at COASTAL CAROLINA 35½ 34½ (65½) Gardner-Webb
UAB (50½) at LIBERTY
at EAST CAROLINA 12½ 13½ (50½) Old Dominion
at TROY 35½ 36½ (52½) Alabama A&M
at FLORIDA (52½) Kentucky
at TULANE 34½ 35½ (59½) Alcorn State
at SOUTH FLORIDA 39½ 39½ (61½) Howard
at OKLAHOMA 31½ 33½ (72½) Kent State
at SMU 48½ 48½ (65½) Lamar
at TEXAS STATE 10½ 13½ (62½) Florida International
at TOLEDO 30½ 28½ (49½) UMass
Syracuse 19½ 23½ (49½) at UCONN
at UTAH STATE (58½) Weber State
at OLE MISS 36½ 36½ (60½) Central Arkansas
at TULSA (63½) Northern Illinois
at GEORGIA TECH 24½ 24½ (64½) Western Carolina
at LOUISIANA 10½ 11½ (56½) Eastern Michigan
at LOUISIANA TECH (64½) SFA
USC 11½ (64½) at STANFORD
at NORTH TEXAS 37½ 38½ (64½) Texas Southern
at OKLAHOMA STATE 10½ 12½ (58½) Arizona State
at LSU 49½ 44½ (56) Southern
at RICE (52½) McNeese
at NEBRASKA 21½ 23½ (62½) Georgia Southern
at AUBURN 22½ 24½ (48½) San Jose State
at INDIANA 24½ 24½ (49½) Idaho
at SAN DIEGO STATE 33½ 33½ (49½) Idaho State
at UL MONROE (58½) Nicholls State
at TCU 38½ 39½ (63½) Tarleton State
at VIRGINIA TECH (45½) Boston College
at MICHIGAN 50½ 51½ (67½) Hawaii
at OREGON 24½ 26½ (69½) Eastern Washington
at UTEP 13½ 17½ (46½) New Mexico State
at BYU (54½) Baylor
at FRESNO STATE ½ (58½) Oregon State
Mississippi State 13½ 11½ (57½) at ARIZONA
NFL
Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
San Francisco (40½) at CHICAGO
at CINCINNATI 6 (44½) Pittsburgh
Philadelphia (48½) at DETROIT
at WASHINGTON 4 (43½) Jacksonville
Indianapolis 8 (45½) at HOUSTON
Cleveland (41½) at CAROLINA
Baltimore 6 (44½) at NY JETS
New Orleans (42½) at ATLANTA
at MIAMI (46½) New England
at TENNESSEE (43½) NY Giants
Kansas City 3 (53½) at ARIZONA
at LA CHARGERS 4 (52½) Las Vegas
Green Bay (46½) at MINNESOTA
Tampa Bay (50½) at DALLAS
Monday
Denver 5 (44½) at SEATTLE

