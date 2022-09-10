|MLB
|Sunday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-310
|Washington
|+250
|St. Louis
|-225
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+188
|N.Y Mets
|-148
|at
|MIAMI
|+126
|at MILWAUKEE
|-290
|Cincinnati
|+235
|Arizona
|-116
|at
|COLORADO
|-102
|LA Dodgers
|-144
|at
|SAN
|DIEGO
|+122
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
|San
|Francisco
|OFF
|American League
|Boston
|-118
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+100
|at N.Y YANKEES
|OFF
|Tampa
|Bay
|OFF
|at MINNESOTA
|OFF
|Cleveland
|OFF
|at HOUSTON
|-240
|LA
|Angels
|+195
|at KANSAS CITY
|-148
|Detroit
|+126
|at TEXAS
|OFF
|Toronto
|OFF
|Chicago White Sox
|-172
|at
|OAKLAND
|+144
|Interleague
|Atlanta
|-120
|at
|SEATTLE
|+102
|College Football
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at WEST VIRGINIA
|16½
|14½
|(59½)
|Kansas
|at MIAMI (OH)
|38
|30
|(54)
|Robert
|Morris
|at BUFFALO
|10½
|5½
|(51½)
|Holy
|Cross
|at FLORIDA ATLANTIC
|10½
|10½
|(63½)
|SE
|Louisiana
|at COASTAL CAROLINA
|35½
|34½
|(65½)
|Gardner-Webb
|UAB
|6½
|5½
|(50½)
|at
|LIBERTY
|at EAST CAROLINA
|12½
|13½
|(50½)
|Old
|Dominion
|at TROY
|35½
|36½
|(52½)
|Alabama
|A&M
|at FLORIDA
|3½
|5½
|(52½)
|Kentucky
|at TULANE
|34½
|35½
|(59½)
|Alcorn
|State
|at SOUTH FLORIDA
|39½
|39½
|(61½)
|Howard
|at OKLAHOMA
|31½
|33½
|(72½)
|Kent
|State
|at SMU
|48½
|48½
|(65½)
|Lamar
|at TEXAS STATE
|10½
|13½
|(62½)
|Florida
|International
|at TOLEDO
|30½
|28½
|(49½)
|UMass
|Syracuse
|19½
|23½
|(49½)
|at
|UCONN
|at UTAH STATE
|7½
|7½
|(58½)
|Weber
|State
|at OLE MISS
|36½
|36½
|(60½)
|Central
|Arkansas
|at TULSA
|5½
|6½
|(63½)
|Northern
|Illinois
|at GEORGIA TECH
|24½
|24½
|(64½)
|Western
|Carolina
|at LOUISIANA
|10½
|11½
|(56½)
|Eastern
|Michigan
|at LOUISIANA TECH
|6½
|6½
|(64½)
|SFA
|USC
|11½
|9½
|(64½)
|at
|STANFORD
|at NORTH TEXAS
|37½
|38½
|(64½)
|Texas
|Southern
|at OKLAHOMA STATE
|10½
|12½
|(58½)
|Arizona
|State
|at LSU
|49½
|44½
|(56)
|Southern
|at RICE
|7½
|7½
|(52½)
|McNeese
|at NEBRASKA
|21½
|23½
|(62½)
|Georgia
|Southern
|at AUBURN
|22½
|24½
|(48½)
|San
|Jose
|State
|at INDIANA
|24½
|24½
|(49½)
|Idaho
|at SAN DIEGO STATE
|33½
|33½
|(49½)
|Idaho
|State
|at UL MONROE
|4½
|4½
|(58½)
|Nicholls
|State
|at TCU
|38½
|39½
|(63½)
|Tarleton
|State
|at VIRGINIA TECH
|2½
|2½
|(45½)
|Boston
|College
|at MICHIGAN
|50½
|51½
|(67½)
|Hawaii
|at OREGON
|24½
|26½
|(69½)
|Eastern
|Washington
|at UTEP
|13½
|17½
|(46½)
|New
|Mexico
|State
|at BYU
|1½
|2½
|(54½)
|Baylor
|at FRESNO STATE
|1½
|½
|(58½)
|Oregon
|State
|Mississippi State
|13½
|11½
|(57½)
|at
|ARIZONA
|NFL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|San Francisco
|6½
|6½
|(40½)
|at
|CHICAGO
|at CINCINNATI
|6
|6½
|(44½)
|Pittsburgh
|Philadelphia
|4½
|4½
|(48½)
|at
|DETROIT
|at WASHINGTON
|4
|2½
|(43½)
|Jacksonville
|Indianapolis
|8
|7½
|(45½)
|at
|HOUSTON
|Cleveland
|2½
|1½
|(41½)
|at
|CAROLINA
|Baltimore
|6
|6½
|(44½)
|at
|NY
|JETS
|New Orleans
|5½
|5½
|(42½)
|at
|ATLANTA
|at MIAMI
|2½
|3½
|(46½)
|New
|England
|at TENNESSEE
|6½
|5½
|(43½)
|NY
|Giants
|Kansas City
|3
|6½
|(53½)
|at
|ARIZONA
|at LA CHARGERS
|4
|3½
|(52½)
|Las
|Vegas
|Green Bay
|1½
|1½
|(46½)
|at
|MINNESOTA
|Tampa Bay
|2½
|2½
|(50½)
|at
|DALLAS
|Monday
|Denver
|5
|6½
|(44½)
|at
|SEATTLE
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.