MLB Tuesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line N.Y Mets -230 at PITTSBURGH +190 at PHILADELPHIA -225 Miami +188 at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Cincinnati OFF at ST. LOUIS -260 Washington +215 Milwaukee -196 at COLORADO +164 at SAN DIEGO -174 Arizona +146 at LA DODGERS OFF San Francisco OFF American League at TAMPA BAY -162 Boston +136 at N.Y YANKEES -200 Minnesota +168 Toronto OFF at BALTIMORE OFF Cleveland -188 at KANSAS CITY +158 at HOUSTON -255 Texas +210 at LA ANGELS -148 Detroit +126 at SEATTLE -154 Chicago White Sox +130 Interleague Atlanta -225 at OAKLAND +188 College Football Monday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Clemson 21½ 24½ (50½) at GEORGIA TECH NFL Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Buffalo 1 2½ (52½) at LA RAMS Sunday San Francisco 6½ 6½ (41½) at CHICAGO at CINCINNATI 6 6½ (44½) Pittsburgh New Orleans 5½ 5½ (42½) at ATLANTA at MIAMI 2½ 2½ (46½) New England at WASHINGTON 4 3½ (43½) Jacksonville Indianapolis 8 8½ (46½) at HOUSTON Philadelphia 4½ 3½ (48½) at DETROIT at CAROLINA 2½ 2½ (41½) Cleveland Baltimore 6 6½ (44½) at NY JETS at LA CHARGERS 4 3½ (52½) Las Vegas at TENNESSEE 6½ 5½ (43½) NY Giants Kansas City 3 3½ (53½) at ARIZONA Green Bay 1½ 1½ (48½) at MINNESOTA Tampa Bay 2½ 1½ (50½) at DALLAS Monday Denver 5 6½ (42½) at SEATTLE

