MLB Monday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line N.Y Mets -205 at PITTSBURGH +172 Milwaukee -157 at COLORADO +135 at ST. LOUIS -248 Washington +207 at SAN DIEGO OFF Arizona OFF at LA DODGERS -194 San Francisco +165 American League at BALTIMORE OFF Toronto OFF at N.Y YANKEES -185 Minnesota +159 at TAMPA BAY OFF Boston OFF at BALTIMORE OFF Toronto OFF at SEATTLE -121 Chicago White Sox +101 at HOUSTON -164 Texas +140 Cleveland -125 at KANSAS CITY +105 at LA ANGELS -185 Detroit +159 College Football Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG LSU 3½ 4½ (50½) at FLORIDA STATE Monday Clemson 21½ 23½ (50½) at GEORGIA TECH NFL Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Buffalo 1 2½ (52½) at LA RAMS Sunday San Francisco 6½ 6½ (41½) at CHICAGO at CINCINNATI 6 6½ (44½) Pittsburgh New Orleans 5½ 5½ (42½) at ATLANTA at MIAMI 2½ 2½ (46½) New England at WASHINGTON 4 3½ (43½) Jacksonville Indianapolis 8 8½ (45½) at HOUSTON Philadelphia 4½ 3½ (48½) at DETROIT at CAROLINA 2½ 2½ (41½) Cleveland Baltimore 6 6½ (44½) at NY JETS at LA CHARGERS 4 3½ (52½) Las Vegas at TENNESSEE 6½ 5½ (43½) NY Giants Kansas City 3 3½ (53½) at ARIZONA Green Bay 1½ 2½ (48½) at MINNESOTA Tampa Bay 2½ 1½ (50½) at DALLAS Monday Denver 5 6½ (42½) at SEATTLE

