LABOR DAY WEEKEND: What's open, closed on Labor Day? | What to do this weekend | Beach Traffic and Weather | Best times for Labor Day travel
Home » College Football » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

September 4, 2022, 5:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
MLB
Monday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
N.Y Mets -205 at PITTSBURGH +172
Milwaukee -157 at COLORADO +135
at ST. LOUIS -248 Washington +207
at SAN DIEGO OFF Arizona OFF
at LA DODGERS -194 San Francisco +165
American League
at BALTIMORE OFF Toronto OFF
at N.Y YANKEES -185 Minnesota +159
at TAMPA BAY OFF Boston OFF
at BALTIMORE OFF Toronto OFF
at SEATTLE -121 Chicago White Sox +101
at HOUSTON -164 Texas +140
Cleveland -125 at KANSAS CITY +105
at LA ANGELS -185 Detroit +159
College Football
Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
LSU (50½) at FLORIDA STATE
Monday
Clemson 21½ 23½ (50½) at GEORGIA TECH
NFL
Thursday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Buffalo 1 (52½) at LA RAMS
Sunday
San Francisco (41½) at CHICAGO
at CINCINNATI 6 (44½) Pittsburgh
New Orleans (42½) at ATLANTA
at MIAMI (46½) New England
at WASHINGTON 4 (43½) Jacksonville
Indianapolis 8 (45½) at HOUSTON
Philadelphia (48½) at DETROIT
at CAROLINA (41½) Cleveland
Baltimore 6 (44½) at NY JETS
at LA CHARGERS 4 (52½) Las Vegas
at TENNESSEE (43½) NY Giants
Kansas City 3 (53½) at ARIZONA
Green Bay (48½) at MINNESOTA
Tampa Bay (50½) at DALLAS
Monday
Denver 5 (42½) at SEATTLE

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DoD reports 'tragic' uptick in military sexual assaults, vows to implement reforms

White House expects CR ahead of fiscal 2023, seeks $47B in emergency spending

VA will provide 'covered' abortions, protect healthcare providers from state laws in new policy

LGBTQ youth with military parents are at risk of mental health issues, new study says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up