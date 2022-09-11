September 11th: US marks 21st anniversary of attacks | DC-area remembrance events | How a history teacher discusses 9/11 with high school students | Jill Biden shares memories
Home » College Football » Rogers' 4 TDs leads…

Rogers’ 4 TDs leads Louisiana-Monroe past Nicholls 35-7

The Associated Press

September 11, 2022, 1:09 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MONROE, La. (AP) — Chandler Rogers threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran for another score as Louisiana-Monroe rolled to a 35-7 victory over Nicholls on Saturday night.

Rogers was 20-of-25 passing for 253 yards and threw at least one completion each to 10 separate receivers. He threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Zach Rasmussen and an 18-yarder to Jevin Frett . Alred Lake Luke made three receptions for 72 yards including a 68-yard catch. Frett had six receptions for 71 yards.

Malik Jackson and Andrew Henry also had a touchdown run apiece for the Warhawks. Rogers’ 9-yard touchdown run capped the scoring with 11:21 remaining. The trio combined for 135 yards rushing on 25 carries.

Kohen Granier threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to K.J. Franklin for Nicholls (0-2) and the game’s only score in the first quarter.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Pentagon planning new guidance to help contractors squeezed by inflation

White House developing cyber workforce strategy to be more 'action oriented'

Marine Corps says it's willing to go to negotiating table to keep talented service members

CISA goes on tour to get feedback on cyber incident reporting rules

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up