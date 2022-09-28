RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Kremlin says vote paves way to annex part of Ukraine | Ukraine's president responds | Moscow patriarch: Russian war dead's sins forgiven
Penn State to begin selling beer at football games

The Associated Press

September 28, 2022, 4:55 PM

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Beer will be available for sale to the general public at Penn State’s Beaver Stadium beginning Saturday when the Nittany Lions host Northwestern, the school announced Wednesday.

Penn State will be the ninth Big Ten school to sell beer to the general public at football games. The ones that don’t are Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern and Wisconsin.

All patrons 21 years of age and older who want to purchase beer will be required to show government-issued identification to obtain a wristband. All IDs will be scanned to confirm they are legitimate.

Sales will be condcuted at stations located in all areas of the stadium, except near the student section. An athletic department spokeswoman said students could drink beer in the student section if they are of legal age.

Fans can buy two 16-ounce cans at a time and sales will stop at the end of the third quarter.

The school’s board of trustees voted last week to allow expanded alcohol sales at the stadium. Alcohol already was available in enclosed suites.

“Using their Happy Valley Hospitality, fans are encouraged to be loud and proud, be respectful and responsible, and be great fans and gracious hosts,” the athletic department said in a statement. “Let’s keep our Beaver Stadium game day experience safe and one of the best in the country!”

