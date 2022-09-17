Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Royal fans give UK tourism a bump | Queen's death joins disappearing WWII generation | Photos from London
Home » College Football » Penn scores 22 points…

Penn scores 22 points after halftime to win season opener

The Associated Press

September 17, 2022, 6:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aidan Sayin passed for 289 yards and two touchdowns, and Pennsylvania scored 22 unanswered second-half points in its season opener to beat Colgate 25-14 on Saturday.

Colgate took a 14-3 lead with 24 seconds left in the first half when Marquis Cooper returned an interception 68 yards, but the Raiders would not score again.

Penn scored 12 points in the third quarter — despite missing a point-after kick and getting stopped on a 2-point conversion — to take the lead with 6:40 left in the third quarter on Trey Flowers’ 8-yard touchdown run.

Sayin’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Jonathan Mulatu gave Penn a eight-point lead and Graham Gotlieb sealed it with a 24-yard field goal with 1:27 left.

Joshua Casilli led the receiving group for Penn (1-0) with 10 catches for 60 yards. Rory Starkey Jr. added 50 yards receiving and a score.

Michael Brescia completed just 13-of-29 passes for Colgate (1-2).

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

IRS hiring, IT upgrades set high bar for taxpayer assistance next filing season

Lawmakers, veterans support organizations pitch new VA administration for education, employment

Giving employees have a voice at DHS

Deadline approaches to pass bill affecting employment for 3,500 FDA workers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up