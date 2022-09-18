Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Royal fans give UK tourism a bump | Queen's death joins disappearing WWII generation | Photos from London
Home » College Football » Parson's 2 TDs help…

Parson’s 2 TDs help Hawaii beat Duquesne 24-14

The Associated Press

September 18, 2022, 4:12 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HONOLULU (AP) — Dedrick Parson ran for two first-half touchdowns, Penei Pavihi returned and interception 50 yards for a touchdown and Hawaii beat Duquesne 24-14 Saturday night.

Parson finished with 11 carries for 52 yards.

Duquesne (1-2) took nearly-8 minutes off the clock with a 14-play, 56-yard drive in the first quarter before settling for a 26-yard field goal by Brian Bruzdewicz that made it 3-0 but Parson answered with a 5-yard touchdown run less than 2 minutes later and scored on a run from 17 yards out to give Hawaii a 14-3 lead early in the second quarter.

Bruzdewicz added a 30-yard field goal as time expired in the first half but after Pavihi’s pick-6 early in the fourth quarter before Matthew Shipley made a 29-yard field goal with 6:33 to play that made it 24-6.

Malik Hausman intercepted two passes for Hawaii (1-3).

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Deadline approaches to pass bill affecting employment for 3,500 FDA workers

IRS hiring, IT upgrades set high bar for taxpayer assistance next filing season

Lawmakers, veterans support organizations pitch new VA administration for education, employment

GSA makes inflation adjustments a bit easier for contractors

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up