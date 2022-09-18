No. 5 Clemson overcomes slow start to beat La Tech 48-20

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Will Shipley ran for a career-high 139 yards and two touchdowns as No. 5 Clemson took…

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Will Shipley ran for a career-high 139 yards and two touchdowns as No. 5 Clemson took control in the second half to beat Louisiana Tech 48-20 on Saturday night for its ninth straight win.

The Tigers, who started 3-0 for the seventh time in eight seasons, shook off a sluggish first half to put away the Bulldogs (1-2) of Conference USA and win its 35th in a row at home.

“I think we’ve got a bunch of guys who want to work and get better throughout the year,” Shipley said. “So, yeah, I’m very comfortable with where the offense is right now.”

Still, it took until the second half for the attack to get going.

Clemson, up just 13-6 at the break, took advantage of two Parker McNeil interceptions and fourth-down stop on Louisiana Tech’s desperate gamble to stay in contention — all leading to touchdowns.

Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. picked off McNeil on the Tech 32 and Shipley took the next snap into the end zone. Tigers cornerback Malcolm Greene intercepted McNeil on the next series after the Bulldogs reached the red zone.

DJ Uiagalelei moved Clemson 90 yards in 14 plays, ending on Phil Mafah’s 4-yard TD run.

Down 27-6, Tech and first-year coach Sonny Cumbie rolled the dice on fourth-and-2 at its 33-yard line. Marquis Crosby lost a yard as he was stuffed by defensive end Justin Mascoll and linebacker Wade Woodaz.

Uiagalelei found Beaux Collins for a 32-yard touchdown pass on the next play to put Clemson up by four touchdowns.

Shipley had a 2-yard touchdown in the opening half and became the first Clemson player in records going back to 1950 with two or more TDs in each of the first three games of a season.

Louisiana Tech’s Cumbie said he knew going on fourth down deep in his territory was a risky move. But Clemson had scored two touchdowns in the previous eight minutes and he didn’t want to put his defense back in so quickly.

“I think our players are fighting,” Cumbie said. “We’ve just got to be a little smarter in our execution.”

The Tigers, down two starters in the secondary and two on the defensive front, struggled in the opening half to get any pressure on McNeil or any solid coverage on his receivers in the “Air Raid” scheme.

McNeil finished 23 of 42 passing for 311 yards.

Clemson’s Uiagalelei passed for 221 yards and two TDs. He also rushed for 62 yards.

THE TAKEAWAY

Louisiana Tech: The Bulldogs fell to 0-4 all-time against Clemson, yet gave the top-five Tigers several scary moments. Louisiana Tech scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to cut the lead to 34-20. The effort could mean big things when they start conference play. Plus, the school gets to take home $1.1 million for coming to Death Valley.

Clemson: The Tigers still have plenty to clean up. Their receivers had trouble getting separation, especially in the first half. But Clemson will be in most games with Shipley and Uiagalelei controlling things on the ground.

HONORING ELLA

Clemson had a moment of silence for 15-year-old Ella Bresee, the sister of starting defensive tackle Bryan, who died of brain cancer earlier this week. Tigers coach Dabo Swinney coached in his “Ella Strong” T-shirt in honor of the teenager. Louisiana Tech coach Sonny Cumbie wore a similar T-shirt during pregame. Bryan Bresee was with his family in Maryland and did not play Saturday night.

MISSING TIGERS

Clemson was without three other defensive starters due to injuries. Tackle Tyler Davis missed his second straight game as a precaution, Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said. Also out with injuries were safety Andrew Mukuba and cornerback Nate Wiggins.

UP NEXT

Louisiana Tech: Finishes its non-conference schedule at South Alabama next Saturday night.

Clemson: Jumps back into ACC play at No. 19 Wake Forest next Saturday.

