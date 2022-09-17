Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Royal fans give UK tourism a bump | Queen's death joins disappearing WWII generation | Photos from London
Mahoney’s long pick-6 highlights UMass victory

The Associated Press

September 17, 2022, 11:11 PM

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Gino Campiotti threw for a touchdown, Jordan Mahoney scored on a long interception return and Massachusetts defeated Stony Brook 20-3 on Saturday.

Campiotti’s 18-yard pass to Cameron Sullivan-Brown opened the scoring early in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Stony Brook took possession at the UMass 22-yard line following a 10-yard punt by CJ Kolodziey of the Minutemen (1-2). On third-and-goal from the 11, Mahoney intercepted a Daron Bryden pass and returned it 94 yards for a touchdown.

The rest of the scoring came from the placekickers. Cameron Carson hit two field goals for UMass and Angelo Guglielmello connected once for the Seawolves (0-2).

Campiotti completed 10 of 15 passes for 90 yards and UMass won despite being outgained 333-264.

Bryden, a freshman, was 15-of-31 passing for 186 yards with two interceptions.

