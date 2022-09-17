Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Royal fans give UK tourism a bump | In Hong Kong, grief doubles as dissent | Queen's death joins disappearing WWII generation | Photos from London
Kent State rolls 63-10 over LIU for first win of season

The Associated Press

September 17, 2022, 3:38 PM

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Collin Schlee threw two touchdown passes, Marquez Cooper added two on the ground and Kent State scored 28 second-quarter points on its way to its first victory of the season, 63-10 over Long Island on Saturday.

Schlee’s 50-yard strike to Devontez Walker in the end zone started the scoring. The Sharks tied it on a 50-yard touchdown pass play from Derek Green to Owen Glascoe. Kent State’s 28-point second quarter followed, including Gavin Garcia’s punt block that J.B. Awolowo returned 34 yards for a 35-10 halftime lead.

Schlee threw for 199 yards on 10-of-12 passing.

Green was 14-of-18 passing for 172 yards with Glascoe making five catches for 101 yards for the Sharks (0-3).

The Golden Flashes (1-2) opened with losses to then-No. 7 Oklahoma and Washington and play at top-ranked Georgia next Saturday.

___

