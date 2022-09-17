Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Royal fans give UK tourism a bump | Queen's death joins disappearing WWII generation | Photos from London
Howard blanks Morehouse College, 31-0 in New York Classic

The Associated Press

September 17, 2022, 6:51 PM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Quinton Williams threw two touchdown passes and Antoine Murray ran for two more as Howard broke a scoreless tie at halftime to post a 31-0 rout of Division II Morehouse College Saturday in the Inaugural HBCU New York Classic.

The historic rivals met for the 38th time since the series started in 1923. The Bison are 26-10-2 all-time in the series and have won all five meetings since its revival in 2010.

Aaron Bickerton missed a 43-yard field-goal attempt midway through the second quarter before connecting from 30 yards in the third to break the scoreless tie. After stopping the Maroon Tigers on downs, Williams found Murray from 29 yards out for a 10-0 lead going into the final period.

Williams and Murray connected on a second 29-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter and Eden James ran 51 yards for a TD to cap the scoring.

Williams finished 21-of-27 passing with Murray pulling down eight passes for 116 yards.

Howard (1-3) limited Morehouse College (0-3) to 98 yards passing and 120 rushing.

