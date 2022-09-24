RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Kremlin stages sham vote in occupied regions | Hundreds arrested in anti-mobilization protests | West works to deepen sanctions
Home » College Football » Hatcher's 4TDs carry Texas…

Hatcher’s 4TDs carry Texas St. past Houston Christian

The Associated Press

September 24, 2022, 10:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Layne Hatcher threw for 362 yards and four touchdowns and Texas State controlled from the outset in a 34-0 win over Houston Christian on Saturday.

Previously named Houston Baptist University, the school announced the name change to Houston Christian University on Wednesday.

Hatcher completed 27 of 41 passes in the win. It gave him 100 completions in his first four games as a Bobcat, the most ever by a Texas State (2-2) quarterback after four games since the school moved to the FBS level in 2012.

Marcell Barbee caught six passes for 112 yards and a touchdown for the Bobcats.

Texas State outgained Houston Christian in total yardage, 479-142. The Huskies hadn’t been shutout since a 76-0 defeat against Sam Houston on Nov. 15, 2014.

The Bobcats won the only previous meeting between the schools, 20-11, on Sept. 2, 2017, in San Marcos.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Pentagon to boost housing stipends in areas where rental costs have ballooned

Biden’s pick to lead NARA eyes veterans’ request backlog, agency digitization deadline

Cloud Exchange 2022: VA’s Dave Mazik on transforming veteran services

Air Force meets 2022 recruiting goal, but faces myriad short and long-term challenges

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up