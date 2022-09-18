Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Royal fans give UK tourism a bump | Queen's death joins disappearing WWII generation | Photos from London
Gilliam breaks UC Davis rushing record in win over San Diego

The Associated Press

September 18, 2022, 2:58 AM

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Miles Hastings threw three touchdown passes, Trent Tompkins ran for two TDs and Ulonzo Gilliam Jr. broke UC Davis’ all-time rushing record as the Aggies beat San Diego 43-13 Saturday night to snap a five-game losing streak that dated to last season.

Gilliam went into the game needing just seven yards rushing to break the program’s career mark of 3,589 set 24 years ago by G.P. Muhammad. Gilliam finished with 106 yards on 14 carries and has 3,689 career yards rushing.

Hastings completed 16 of 21 passes for 270 yards with no interceptions and Tompkins finished with three carries for 22 yards for UC Davis (1-2).

Vance Jefferson had nine receptions for 104 yards and a touchdown for San Diego (1-2). Chris Childers had 16 carries for 90 yards.

