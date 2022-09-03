LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Beach Traffic and Weather | Best times for Labor Day travel | DC JazzFest is underway | What to do this weekend | What's open, closed on Labor Day?
Home » College Football » Ford rushes for 156…

Ford rushes for 156 yards, Chattanooga blanks Wofford 31-0

The Associated Press

September 3, 2022, 9:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Ailym Ford rushed for 156 yards and two touchdowns, Preston Hutchinson passed for 171 yards and a score, and Chattanooga rolled past Wofford 31-0 on Saturday in a season opener for both teams.

Chattanooga took control in the first half with a rushing touchdown, passing score, pick-6 and a field goal. Ford gave Chattanooga a 31-0 lead late in the third quarter when he broke a tackle up the middle, cut to the right and outraced a defender for an 86-yard score.

Ford also opened the scoring in the first quarter with a 3-yard run. Rueben Lowery III had the pick-6 in his first game as a starter for Chattanooga.

Wofford had 230 total yards and three turnovers. The Terriers had a third-and-goal from the 4 with 5:14 left in the third quarter, but a bad snap resulted in Chattanooga’s second fumble recovery.

Jimmy Weirick passed for 133 yards with one interception for Wofford.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

DoD reports 'tragic' uptick in military sexual assaults, vows to implement reforms

White House expects CR ahead of fiscal 2023, seeks $47B in emergency spending

VA will provide 'covered' abortions, protect healthcare providers from state laws in new policy

Biden officially plans 4.6% average pay raise for federal employees in 2023

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up