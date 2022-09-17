Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Royal fans give UK tourism a bump | In Hong Kong, grief doubles as dissent | Queen's death joins disappearing WWII generation | Photos from London
Camp leads South Dakota to 38-21 victory over Cal Poly

The Associated Press

September 17, 2022, 5:41 PM

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Sophomore Carson Camp threw for a career-high 355 yards and three touchdowns and ran 75 yards for a score to power South Dakota to a 38-21 victory over Cal Poly on Saturday.

Camp opened the scoring for South Dakota (1-2) with his long touchdown run. He followed with 40- and 46-yard scoring strikes to Wesley Eliodor and freshman Shomari Lawrence, respectively, as the Coyotes scored on their first three possessions to lead 21-7 after one quarter.

Camp hooked up with freshman Jack Martens 51 seconds into the fourth quarter for a 70-yard score to push South Dakota’s lead to 28-7. Travis Theis added a 19-yard touchdown run.

Camp completed 18 of 21 passes.

Spencer Brasch threw for 362 yards on 24-of-42 passing with three touchdowns and one interception for Cal Poly (1-2).

Zedakiah Centers and Chris Coleman both finished with 107 yards receiving and a touchdown for the Mustangs. Brasch and freshman Logan Booher teamed up for a 35-yard score in the first quarter.

