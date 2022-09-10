Queen Elizabeth II: Latest updates | ‘Thank you, ma’am’ | Queen Elizabeth on currencies | Charles III proclaimed king | Photos
Brescia runs for 3 TDs, Colgate holds off Maine 21-18

The Associated Press

September 10, 2022, 4:28 PM

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Quarterback Matt Brescia ran for three touchdowns, including a 68-yard score in the fourth quarter, and Colgate defeated Maine 21-18 on Saturday.

After Maine (0-2) scored early in the fourth quarter to close within 14-10, the Black Bears went three-and-out on their next two possessions. Brescia’s 68-yard touchdown run then gave Colgate (1-1) an important two-score lead at 21-10.

Maine responded, a 75-yard drive culminating with a 7-yard pass from Joe Fagnano to Montigo Moss. Fagnano’s 2-point conversion pass to Zavier Scott made the score 21-18 with 4:02 remaining.

Maine forced a three-and-out then had 2:15 remaining to tie the score or take the lead. The Black Bears drove to the Colgate 29-yard line but Cole Baker missed a 47-yard field goal try with 30 seconds remaining.

Brescia had 15 carries for 87 yards rushing but was just 4-of-11 passing for 28 yards.

Fagnano completed 25 of 39 passes for 246 yards and one touchdown.

