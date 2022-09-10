September 11th: US marks 21st anniversary of attacks | DC-area remembrance events | How a history teacher discusses 9/11 with high school students | Jill Biden shares memories
Home » College Football » Bradley, Webb lead South…

Bradley, Webb lead South Alabama past Central Michigan 38-24

The Associated Press

September 10, 2022, 5:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Carter Bradley threw three first-half touchdown passes, La’Damian Webb added two rushing touchdowns, and South Alabama defeated Central Michigan 38-24 on Saturday.

The USA defense, which held Nicholls to 165 yards in a 48-7 victory last week, kept the Chippewas under 200 yards through three quarters. CMU (0-2) rallied with two touchdowns in the fourth quarter and finished with 338 total yards. The Jaguars (2-0) have gone over 500 yards in both their games.

Bradley’s scores went 16 yards to Damarcus Thomas, 22 yards to Devin Voisin and 10 yards to Jalen Wayne. He completed 26 of 42 passes for 354 yards with the three touchdowns and one interception.

Webb had 20 carries for 91 yards and the two scores. His 30-yard run in the fourth quarter put USA up 38-10 before Central Michigan rallied with a 12-yard run by Marion Lukes and a 21-yard pass from Daniel Richardson to Joel Wilson.

Richardson was 23-of-47 passing for 257 yards with one touchdown.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

USPS ‘actively defunding’ its police force amid spike in postal crime, associations warn lawmakers

White House developing cyber workforce strategy to be more 'action oriented'

Marine Corps says it's willing to go to negotiating table to keep talented service members

Pentagon planning new guidance to help contractors squeezed by inflation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up